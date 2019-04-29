Standing ovation is in order for Nrityageet

Dear Editor,

It was with a tinge of sadness I read, via the letter column, that theatre production,`Nrityageet 40’ will be last annual show (SN April 27 2019), as the producers/directors have decided to call it a day and bring the curtain down after decades.

This prestigious, cultural, dance theatre production has graced the stage of the National Cultural Centre being associated with Indian Immigration Day/Arrival Day observances under the auspices of sisters, Nadira and Indranie Shah of The Nadira and Indranie Shah Dance Troupe.

As the production departs our local scene, a standing ovation is in order for the rich legacy they have bestowed to us.

Editor, perhaps consideration would be given for the conferring of a national award to The Nadira and Indranie Shah Dance Troupe.

It would be a most fitting tribute of a nation’s gratitude and appreciation.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed