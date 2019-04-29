Water being wasted at Enmore Police Station

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to bring to your attention and the attention of those in authority of what can be considered a blatant wastage of our most needed commodity – water. Where? At the Enmore Police Station. For months now, many nights, the black tank can be seen overflowing continuously and when one passes early in the morning the tank is still overflowing! Giving one the impression that it was overflowing the entire night! I am aware that more than one call was made to the station to bring the officers’ attention to this outrageous situation but to no avail. Outrageous because we all know the value of water especially since only recently Enmore experienced some water problems. Please, can something be done to put an end to this madness?

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)