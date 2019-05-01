Sugar estates had a rich socio-cultural life

Dear Editor,

Mr E. B. John’s letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News provides a good opportunity for me to express appreciation for the far-reaching initiatives taken by leaders like himself and the indomitable Harold B Davis (Snr) to develop the socio-cultural aspects of the sugar estate communities; workers and the community at large were encouraged to participate in dance, drama, debates, sports and community interactions.

I believe I am echoing the sentiments of the thousands who have lived through that era and who are similarly appreciative of their leadership at a time when the norm was to focus almost exclusively on sugar production, productivity and profitability.

Independent Guyana can do well with more of these erstwhile giants in management and community development.

Yours faithfully,

Nowrang Persaud