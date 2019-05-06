GTT committed to liberalisation

Dear Editor,

As liberalisation continues to be a topic of discussion, we want the community and our customers to know GTT’s stance on the matter. GTT is committed to liberalisation and will continue to invest and grow as we move Guyana into a new era.

We are very proud of Guyana’s growth and the part we’ve played in it and we take this responsibility very seriously. GTT will continue to improve and modernise. In the last decade alone, we are proud to have deployed 700 per cent more internet connections to homes and businesses – moving from approximately 10,000 in 2010 to more than 70,000 today. Over the last 10 years alone, GTT has invested more than 200 million USD to build telecommunications infrastructure. We’re dedicated to keeping hundreds of thousands of Guyanese connected. Today, more than ever, people rely on the internet and since January 2018, we have seen an almost 500 per cent increase in internet traffic.

We are committed to our employees and customers. We are one of Guyana’s largest and strongest employers, providing direct employment for more than 800 people, and have consistently employed and trained more than 600 over the last 28 years. At GTT, we want our children across Guyana to be empowered to do their assignments and school based assessments using our connectivity.

Yours faithfully,

Justin Nedd

CEO

GTT