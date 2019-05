Dear Editor,

Just what nonsense is going on at UG?

They now have a vice chancellor with vision and a permanent bow tie!

The first I have seen in three decades of observing Turkeyen.

I hear the ultimate insult is that he is being accused of being an ’American’!

Time for the new world to shape the redundant tired values of the old ancient regime.

Keep it up Ivelaw – bow tie and all!

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair