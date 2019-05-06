Spectacular display by birds at Mahaica

Dear Editor,

One of the most entertaining and exhilarating shows in Guyana occurs every afternoon between 4-6 pm on the Mahaica River, Supply, Mahaica. It consists of literally hundreds, if not thousands, of birds returning to their nest for the nights and in the process putting on a fantastic show. It is a treat for the eyes and ears. There are all kinds of birds, of various sizes and colours but above them all stands the Canje Pheasant, Guyana’s national bird with her regal head piece. I spotted about fifteen of them.

I am assuming that at some point in time that the Neighbourhood Democratic Council will exploit the tourism potential of this unexplored gem (after clearing the massive amounts of plastic bottles that have settled in the sides of the river). In the meantime, anyone who wishes to spend some time with Guyana’s teeming birdlife and biodiversity is encouraged to enjoy this free display each and every afternoon.

