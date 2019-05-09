Payment system at GTT painfully long

Dear Editor,

I could never understand why the payment system at GTT is so painfully long.

This is so at almost all of the GTT outlets in the City where I have had cause to do payment transactions.

This letter is an attempt to draw attention to the management of the company (in the event they are unaware) of the inconvenience caused to customers.

I am certain that better can be done. In this age of information and communication technology, it is unacceptable for consumers to spend such a long period in lines waiting to pay bills. Time, after all, is money and the true cost of the time lost is the production and productivity otherwise sacrificed.

I take this opportunity to commend the NIS management for putting in place systems to facilitate the payment of retroactive money to pensioners at the Brickdam office. Our pensioners deserve no less.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally