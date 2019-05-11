These two new ministers were engaged in political cheerleading

Dear Editor,

It is with great dismay I observed the presence of no less than five Ministers of Guyana’s Government in attendance as ‘observers’ during proceedings at the Caribbean Court of Justice.

None of these Ministers are directly involved in any of the cases being heard.

Christopher Ram has already raised the valid question of taxpayer funding of this cheerleading exercise.

What concerns me most is the early tainting of two new Members of Parliament (MP) and Ministers, namely, Ministers Tabitha Sarabo-Halley (Public Service) and Haimraj Rajkumar (Business). These two Ministers were only appointed two weeks ago. It is not unreasonable for the taxpaying citizens to expect service given the hefty remuneration and benefits packages that accompany the job. However, the two Ministers found themselves in the viewing gallery of the CCJ and not performing the functions of their Offices.

Instead of immediately focusing on their job, these two Ministers have been handed titles and then asked to

perform political acts instead of honest labour to deliver service to the people of Guyana.

The irony of being asked to perform a political act does them great harm and that point is sadly lost on them or perhaps refusal was not an option.

Yours faithfully,

Roodi Balgobin