APNU+AFC afraid to face electorate

Dear Editor,

While the APNU+AFC Government tries to brag that it has achieved a lot in its four-year tenure its bragging lacks credible substance. The APNU+AFC Government seems a bit confused as to why people are not rushing to congratulate them. What is there to congratulate them about? The fact that they are out to enrich themselves (ref: 50% pay rise for doing nothing); the fact that thousands of people have lost their jobs in a country with high unemployment; the fact that they have not produced the evidence about rampant corruption under the PPP/C Government. The list goes on and on but you get the picture.

Clearly, the APNU+AFC Government is not comfortable with their performance or they would have held General Elections as required by the No Confidence Vote. They are afraid to face the electorate.

Yours faithfully,

Sean Ori