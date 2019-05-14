Bar accountable for conduct of roadside customers

Dear Editor,

One of the proprietors of that popular bar in Kitty, that always seems to be faced with controversy, appears to want to distance himself from a noise nuisance allegation, by invoking the ‘is not us (the establishment) but them (the customers)’ principle: `Kitty residents call on Minister to address noisy Station St bar’ SN May 12 2019.

While it can be argued, if what he alleges is true, the loud music emanates from the vehicles of drive up customers who are not actually inside the establishment but on the roadway, however, it still does not negate the responsibility of the proprietors to see that the law is obeyed and observed.

By accommodating these roadside customers you are condoning their conduct and behaviour and that makes the establishment complicit and responsible.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed