Another dual citizen MP?

Dear Editor,

Now that seven Members of Parliament—-three PPP/C and four APNU+AFC Coalition (excluding Charrandass Persaud) —-have voluntarily resigned due to the High Court and the Court of Appeal rulings on dual citizens being prohibited from sitting as parliamentarians, one wonders if there are others.

There appears to be reliable information that there is definitely one (and probably another one) on the government side who is holding a foreign passport who has not declared their dual citizenship. That parliamentarian has been silently sitting in the National Assembly watching his/her colleagues resigning and being replaced. One further understands that this person is quietly processing his/her renunciation with a foreign state and trying to obtain instead a residency status.

Were this information to be true it would be a slap in the face of all 7 MPs who have voluntarily resigned.

Yours faithfully,

Gail Teixeira