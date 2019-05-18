Dear Editor,

Was the presence of six Ministers of Government at the CCJ hearings intended to put pressure on the Judges to come up with a ruling favourable to the current administration?

Or is it a case of giving solidarity to the Attorney General and the battery of pro-government attorneys?

Whatever the reason, it is tantamount to an abuse of taxpayers’ money. One would have thought that private funds would have been utilized for such purposes since it is unfair to utilize public funds for a clearly partisan matter.

Actions such as these run counter to the norms of accountability and good governance. Moreover, it speaks to an attitude in which public funds can be utilized at the whims and fancies of those in control of the national coffers whether or not it is in accordance with the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act.

I hope the Auditor General is taking note.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally