Letters to the Editor

Abuse of taxpayers money

Dear Editor,

Was the presence of six  Ministers of Government at the CCJ hearings intended to put pressure on the Judges to come up with a ruling favourable to the current administration?

Or is it a case of giving solidarity to the Attorney General  and the battery of pro-government attorneys?

Whatever the reason, it is tantamount to an abuse of taxpayers’ money. One would have thought that private funds would have been utilized for such purposes since it is unfair to utilize public funds for a clearly partisan matter.

Actions such as these run counter to the norms of accountability and good governance. Moreover, it speaks to an attitude in which public funds can be utilized at the whims and fancies of those in control of the national coffers whether or not it is in accordance with the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act.

I hope the Auditor General is taking note.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally

We need to review whether laws that address women leaving relationships are adequate and cater to their needs

There has been absolutely no proportionate reaction from either police or gov’t to rising crime

GECOM’s legal officer fulfilled her responsibility by delivering opinion

