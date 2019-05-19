I have not yet submitted my declaration as I am unsure of my true liabilities to the extent of $82m

Dear Editor,

In a letter published in your paper on May 17, 2019 under the title `Senior people being allowed to serve while disobeying Integrity Commission law’ the author and former Minister of Government Mr. Kit Nascimento addresses the issue of non-declarations of assets and liabilities to the Integrity Commission.

The letter specifically refers to serving Ministers as among the offenders, actions characterized by the writer, as showing contempt for the law. Though perhaps not inviting anarchy, the question is posed as to why should citizens “respect or obey or conform to any decision” made by these officials who the writer goes on to question whether they have no sense of civic duty or conscience?

Though not specifically named in this letter, I was and prominently so in an article published in your paper on November 11, 2018 under the title “Integrity body names 87 officials who failed to declare assets – 15 ministers … listed among defaulters.”

It is the case, however, that there are penalties, both monetary and imprisonment, for a false or incomplete declaration (S. 22). In my case, it is to avoid this legal jeopardy that is responsible for my failure to date, to submit a declaration. Specifically, I am unclear of my true liabilities to the sum of $82,068,617. This is as a result of conflicting statements issued to me by my bank, one on January 26, 2017, another in October 2017 and yet another in January 2018.

In an effort to clarify the foregoing, I wrote to the Managing Director of the said bank in March 2018, a polite request which to date I am yet to receive even the courtesy of an acknowledgement. This correspondence was copied to the Governor of the Bank of Guyana which is the regulatory body of licensed financial institutions and which, therefore, ought to be concerned about the particular issue. The Central Bank’s Governor has, however, been equally, strangely silent.

After being ‘named and shamed’ (SN, Nov. 11, 2018 and KN, Nov. 14, 2018) I again wrote to the bank, letter dated 2018.12.18 seeking the same clarification wherein I made particular reference to the legal and other jeopardy I was exposed to as a result of their lack of cooperation. This letter was also copied to the Bank of Guyana Governor as well as the External Auditors of the bank, a most well- known figure and one deeply concerned about the need for integrity in public life. I am yet to receive any response from any of these institutions or individuals.

In all of this, I have recently received a Request for Information from the very bank resulting from my being “classified as a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) based on the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act.” I am now in the process of replying to same and in which I will explain my predicament which arises from actions of the institution where he is employed. Given the public ridicule and opprobrium to which I am currently subjected, I will say to the official to treat my reply as a precursor to legal action should their non-cooperation continue.

Nothing that I have said should be taken to question the vital public issue raised by Mr. Nascimento, which is that persons who hold high public offices, have a duty to adhere to the law and conduct themselves at all times with high standards of integrity. In this regard, I will face the electorate with confidence in the upcoming General Elections campaign arising from a belief that I have discharged the duties of my office with probity and fairness.

Yours faithfully,

Ronald Bulkan

Minister of Communities