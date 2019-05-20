Nothing in Minister Bulkan’s letter excuses him from compliance

Dear Editor,

I cannot believe Minister Bulkan’s letter published yesterday in your newspaper, in which, if I understand Mr. Bulkan correctly, he seeks to explain why he has failed so far to comply with the declarations required of him by the Integrity Commission law.

Mr. Bulkan, nothing you have said in your letter excuses you from compliance.

If you are unsure of your liabilities, as you seem to be claiming, then, Mr. Bulkan, you declare your liabilities in the light least favourable to you. In other words, Mr. Bulkan, you err on the side of caution. Should your declaration turn out not to be 100% accurate and the law sees that you gained no advantage from this inaccuracy, the law will look favourably on you in this situation.

So, Mr. Bulkan, it’s high time that you and your fellow ministers get off your high horses, stop making lame excuses, and comply with the law immediately! Shame on you!

Yours faithfully,

Ijaz Rahaman