Letters to the Editor

Nothing in Minister Bulkan’s letter excuses him from compliance

Dear Editor,

I cannot believe Minister Bulkan’s letter published yesterday in your newspaper, in which, if I understand Mr. Bulkan correctly, he seeks to explain why he has failed so far to comply with the declarations required of him by the Integrity Commission law.   

Mr. Bulkan, nothing you have said in your letter excuses you from compliance. 

If you are unsure of your liabilities, as you seem to be claiming, then, Mr. Bulkan, you declare your liabilities in the light least favourable to you.  In other words, Mr. Bulkan, you err on the side of caution.  Should your declaration turn out not to be 100% accurate and the law sees that you  gained no advantage from this inaccuracy, the law will look favourably on you in this situation.

So, Mr. Bulkan, it’s high time that you and your fellow ministers get off your high horses, stop making lame excuses, and comply with the law immediately!  Shame on you! 

Yours faithfully,

Ijaz Rahaman

Around the Web

More in Letters to the Editor

Round-robin vote cannot overturn decision of in-person meeting of UG council

Round-robin vote cannot overturn decision of in-person meeting of UG council

By
Facebook has now been marshalled for personal and political offensives

Facebook has now been marshalled for personal and political offensives

By
Customers should be on alert for artificially ripened fruit

Customers should be on alert for artificially ripened fruit

By

Comments

Trending