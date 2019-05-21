All those in gov’t positions who are required to submit declarations to Integrity Commission should do so or resign

Dear Editor,

It is admirable that Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan, has chosen to publicly explain (Sunday Stabroek, 19th May, 2019) the reasons for him not having submitted his declaration of assets to the Integrity Commission in response to my letter of 17th May, 2019.

He has clearly demonstrated that he has a conscience and accepts his civic duty.

I consider that it would be unkind, if not unfair, to suggest that he is seeking to excuse himself from compliance as I note that Mr. Ijaz Rahaman has done in his letter (published in the Stabroek News, 20th May, 2019).

I do, however, agree with Mr. Rahaman that Mr. Bulkan would probably have been best advised to have submitted his declaration regardless of the inadequacies of his bank’s reporting to him.

I urge Minister Bulkan to persuade his colleagues in Cabinet who have failed so far to submit their declarations in compliance with the law and to persuade Cabinet to firmly direct all those in government positions who are required to submit declarations to do so or resign their positions.

It is absolutely appalling that heads and senior persons in government departments such as the GRA, the Bank of Guyana, the Audit Office of Guyana and the majority of the Regional Democratic Councils remain oblivious to their responsibilities under the law.

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento