Precious space for our voices to be heard

Dear Editor,

I caused a letter to appear in the Stabroek News and Kaieteur News on Wednesday 15th May, 2019 under the caption `This increase should have been applicable to all National Insurance Scheme pensioners’. It was good to see that the long serving Publicity and Public Relations Officer of the NIS Dianne Lewis Baxter responded the very next day in the Stabroek News indicating to the general public that the issue of increases for persons whose pensions are above the minimum rate is currently being discussed by the National Insurance Board and Management.

Thanks to the Public Relations Officer because it is always better late than never. Now that this vital piece of information is in the public domain we the pensioners can live in hope rather than despair. So far so good.

Years ago, through the editor of the daily papers namely Kaieteur News and Stabroek News I also commented about the Ultrasound Machine at the Suddie Public Hospital that was operable, but the public could not have benefited from this important medical equipment because the Cuban technician had returned home on holidays. I was pleasantly surprised when I learnt that the very next day the Ultrasound Machine was in operation with a Guyanese technician in charge.

Thanks to the editors of the daily papers for affording readers and writers that precious space that our voices can be heard. That sometimes our concerns can be immediately addressed.

Yours faithfully,

Archie W. Cordis