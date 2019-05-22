Dear Editor,

I was amazed to see in a recent TV programme the use of the word “conflictologist” to describe a professional attached to the University of Nairobi. I have lived and worked for many years in Africa when I was peripherally involved in the development programmes of the United Nations but never knew of any professional being referred as a “conflictologist”……..is this an indication that conflict has become so endemic that its resolution has now been ‘elevated’ to a full-time, permanent profession?

Beware, the signs of our time!!!!!!!!!

