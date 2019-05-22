Letters to the Editor

Conflictologist

Dear Editor,

I was amazed to see in a recent TV programme the use of the word “conflictologist” to describe a professional attached to the University of Nairobi. I have lived and worked for many years in Africa when I was peripherally involved in the development programmes of the United Nations but never knew of any professional being referred as a “conflictologist”……..is this an indication that conflict has become so endemic that its resolution has now been ‘elevated’ to a full-time, permanent profession?

Beware, the signs of our time!!!!!!!!!

Yours faithfully,

Nowrang Persaud

Around the Web

More in Letters to the Editor

Have we become so heartless?

Have we become so heartless?

By
Things seem to be going from bad to worse at power company

Things seem to be going from bad to worse at power company

By
UG workers should rely on industrial relations practices to solve present grievances

UG workers should rely on industrial relations practices to solve present grievances

By

Comments

Trending