Traffic lights still not working at these two critical junctions

Dear Editor,

In March I wrote to point out that the traffic lights controlling the junction of the Rupert Craig Highway and Sheriff Street were not working. These lights are still not working.

In response to my letter, the Stabroek News invited a comment from Mr. Geoffrey Vaughn, Chief Works Officer, who said that these lights would be replaced within a few weeks. It’s now over two months since then.

I also referred to the fact that the traffic lights controlling the junction of the Ogle Airport Road and the Railway Embankment Road have been left permanently flashing even at peak traffic hours.

Both these situations are extremely dangerous but, it seems, continue to be ignored in spite of Mr. Vaughn’s promises. When, may I ask, will the Ministry of Public Infrastructure have these lights operational or do we have to wait for someone to be seriously maimed or killed?

Yours faithfully,

Kit Nascimento