UG workers should rely on industrial relations practices to solve present grievances

Dear Editor,

There exist grievances between the University of Guyana (UG) and the trade unions (UGSSA and UGWU) who represent workers at this institution. While the matters could only be resolved in an atmosphere of mutual respect, informed by the Labour Laws and procedures in the Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), it must not be lost on the parties involved the importance of attending to the extant grievances.

It is becoming evident from some views in the media, surrounding this matter, gripes are being construed as grievances, playing out in a manner that could do more harm than good to the institution, those who work there and to those who it ought to serve, i.e. the students.

Industrial relations is a discipline, guided by laws, International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions, rules and universally acceptable principles not how one feels. Trade unionists do not argue for reduction of benefits but for improvement or that same be used as a baseline to secure a better package for the workers. To argue for reduction for another opens the door for similar argument to be made why you or the workers being represented should be deprived or are not deserving of better.

Day-to-day management of UG is vested in the Vice Chancellor not the Council. If a grievance occurs between the management or the union(s) either party can initiate discussions between the two to have it resolved. Where there has been a failure to resolve same either party can refer the matter to the Labour Department for conciliatory proceeding to be instituted.

Conciliation is used as a process to defuse the situation, by bringing the parties closer together, with a view of resolving the conflict. Should conciliatory proceeding fail the conciliator declares a deadlock after which the next stage is arbitration. Arbitration will be conducted consistent with the CLA or Labour Laws.

As General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) I advised both the management and unions of the value of utilising the aforestated process in effort to return normalcy to the workplace and their relations. The unions were advised of the futility in seeking to utilise the Council to address the grievances given the Council is not part of the process in resolving the grievances. Engagement with the Council on this matter will merely be one of courtesy.

The role of the University Council is to develop, guide and support policies for the management of the institution. The Council has no executive authority or responsibility. This is vested in the Vice Chancellor. When it comes to issues specific to industrial relations practices and principles the GTUC’s representative on the Council is so guided as to how to proceed. On the recent issue of the imposition of wages/salary by the management, the GTUC’s representative, Mr. Ivor English, was instructed to advise the Council of our opposition to the imposition, which he did.

UG workers are being encouraged, in their effort to seek resolution to the present grievances, to apply the principles of industrial relations practices. Such have always served the workers well.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis