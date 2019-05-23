Duty-free concessions announced for teachers would hardly be meaningful for some

Dear Editor,

The first reaction, however misleading, is the absence of any specific reference to Heads et al of Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School in the same context of the Cyril Potter College of Education – regarding the duty-free concessions to educators, as reported in SN of May 17.

The educators identified as eligible for concessions on say motor vehicles up to 1800cc engine capacity, outboard engines of up to 75 horsepower, include the following:

Heads, Deputy Heads and Principals of Grades A and B Schools

Heads of Grades C, D and E Schools, and Senior Masters

All Senior Masters/Mistresses and Heads of Department and Lecturers II of Cyril Potter College of Education, and Technical Schools (GTI, NATI, GITC, CSHE, LTI). (One suspects that the reporting in respect of the foregoing is somewhat confused.)

Whatever are the eligibilities, one is still left to wonder how many of the groupings can afford the maintenance of such concessions, based on salaries alone.

And while there is talk of ‘Heads’, there appears to be no differentiation between Graduate and Non-Graduate Heads.

For the benefit of readers, the following samples may well be the actual categories of teachers referred to:

Note that if a Graduate Head of 6th Form School is considered eligible, then this category would include:

Vice Principal, CPCE, NATI

Deputy Principal GTI, LTI

Administrator, GITC

Principal, CSHE

The above are in scale TS19 which with effect 2018.01.01, was $266,766-286,179.

Graduate Head Grade A

– TS18 – $252,405-271,805

Graduate Head Grade B

– TS17 – $236,861-256,266

Graduate Head Grade C

– TS16 – $221,341-240,741

Graduate Deputy Head Grade A

– TS15 – 213,576-229,111

Graduate Head Grade D

– TS14 – $205,806-232,407

Graduate Head Grade B Nursery

Non-Graduate Head Grade A

– TS13 – $198,035-213,575

Graduate Deputy Head Grade B

Graduate Head Grade E

– TS12 – $190,272-205,809

Graduate Head Grade C

Nursery

Graduate Head of Department

The salaries of the reported eligible positions keep reducing down to those of the lowest, as follows:

Non-Graduate Head of Department

– TS5A – $137,531-149,488

Non-Graduate Senior Master

Non-Graduate Head, Grade D Nursery

Hopefully, the above information indicates the range of teachers who would be able to afford the concession, certainly from the point of view of the banks.

A review of the salaries structure, even with any subsequent negotiated increases, still reveals how underpaid is this hardworking group, whose performance is monitored so much more closely than that of their counterpart public servants, unlike whom they must consistently show measurable outputs.

So the concessions would hardly be meaningful for some. The exercise finally would be but a chimera.

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John