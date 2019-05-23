Giftland power offer to GPL remains on table

Dear Editor,

I respond to the statement from GPL on the power outages affecting the Coastland and resulting power disruption. I must first say that I think that their management team are doing an excellent job given the complexities and circumstances which they find themselves in, unfortunately due to no fault of their own, they are trying to work with aged equipment which should have been retired long ago, and the present power cuts are, apart from line disruptions, to try and give life to these obsolete pieces of equipment while the long-term strategy is forthcoming.

Due to the Giftland Mall Power Plant’s strategic location we are once again offering our power at competitive rates to alleviate these power shortages. We have engaged with GPL over the last three years and with the guidance of the GPL Legal, Management and Overseas Consultant have hammered out a 69-page PPA to at least eliminate all power disruptions along the East Coast corridor in times of need. We hope that this can be signed so the maintenance which will go into a few years may be dealt with by our 5MW capacity to the residents of the East Coast.

Yours faithfully,

Roy Beepat

Chairman

Giftland Group