Dear Editor,

The CCJ will rule soon, although not soon enough, on the validity of the no confidence motion as well as the unilateral appointment of a Gecom Chair. As a political analyst and as someone who is well read in and taught constitutional law, I have no doubt in my mind how the court should rule. But whether the court will rule that way will not be known till its judgment perhaps in another week.

One thing is clear about matters pertaining to Gecom, parliament, and judicial system, it is a huge disappointment that institutions (and individuals of repute) which (who) should have been the guardrails of our democracy have not lived up to their mandate or reputation. All around, people are deeply disappointed in the behaviour of people who sacrificed professionalism for political expediency. Individuals who I have had long years of respect for stood by and allowed basic democratic principles to be violated. Perks of office trumped longstanding principles.

The experience of governance over the last several years, from both sides, suggest that this country needs a new breed of leaders and politicians. Guyana desperately (and urgently) needs strong, solid institutions and individuals of integrity committed to putting the interests of people above party, race, and self-interests. The country also needs politicians who respect longstanding democratic rules and laws of the land. Furthermore, given what passes as political discussion (or for debates), especially personality attacks and lack of respect for the views of the other side, our nation needs to set and enforce dignified standards of civility and decorum in politics.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram (PhD)