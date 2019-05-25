Police prepared for Buju Banton concert

Dear Editor,

Yesterday, Acting Commissioner Nigel Hoppie DSM and team met with the Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency Ms. Simona Broomes and Mr. Donovan Rovin and Glenroy Watson, promoters of the “I am Legend Mega Concert” featuring Grammy Award winning recording artiste Buju Banton.

At the meeting which was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary, security matters were addressed for the eagerly awaited concert which is scheduled for today.

The Guyana Police Force urges all patrons to act in a responsible manner.

Mark Anthony Myrie, more popularly known as Buju Banton, is a Grammy award winning reggae/dancehall recording artiste who has a catalogue of hits running parallel to the evolution of reggae music.

Also present were: Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Paul Williams DSM, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Maxine Graham DSM, Commander ‘A’ Division Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman and Deputy Crime Chief Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston.

Yours faithfully,

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent of Police

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana Police Force