Letters to the Editor

Police prepared for Buju Banton concert

Dear Editor,

Yesterday,  Acting Commissioner Nigel Hoppie DSM and team met with the Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency Ms. Simona Broomes and Mr. Donovan Rovin and Glenroy Watson, promoters of the “I am Legend Mega Concert” featuring Grammy Award winning recording artiste Buju Banton.

At the meeting which was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary, security matters were addressed for the eagerly awaited concert which is scheduled for today. 

The Guyana Police Force urges all patrons to act in a responsible manner.

Mark Anthony Myrie, more popularly known as Buju Banton, is a Grammy award winning reggae/dancehall recording artiste who has a catalogue of hits running parallel to the evolution of reggae music.

Also present were: Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Paul Williams DSM, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Maxine Graham DSM, Commander ‘A’ Division Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman and Deputy Crime Chief Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston. 

Yours faithfully,

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent of Police

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana Police Force

Around the Web

More in Letters to the Editor

Govt’s Interception of Communications (Amendment) Bill has watered down vital crime prevention law

Govt’s Interception of Communications (Amendment) Bill has watered down vital crime prevention law

By
GECOM, under my Chairmanship, will continue to execute its mandate sans fear and sans favour

GECOM, under my Chairmanship, will continue to execute its mandate sans fear and sans favour

By
Many types of support for victims of gender-based violence

Many types of support for victims of gender-based violence

By

Comments

Trending