Hero-worshipping of Banton is not sending the right message to youths

Dear Editor,

The news that one of the major political parties in Guyana saw it fit to purchase Buju Banton tickets for its supporters is an indication at the levels to which we have sunk as a country and region.

Buju Banton was incarcerated for conspiracy to distribute and possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine, a dangerous narcotic which has been a scourge for our country and region. For some inexplicable reason and despite video evidence, many persons in the region choose to ignore this fact and are making him a hero. What exactly was his act of heroism? Many want to believe that his incarceration was as a result of some gay conspiracy for his anti-gay lyrics, again, despite video evidence showing him tasting cocaine. By the way, since his release from prison, he is in a musical collaboration with a gay female rapper from the United States.

There is nothing heroic about his actions. It is quite baffling why across the region, our people and politicians are treating him as such. Buju has not apologized for being caught tasting cocaine on video. He has not apologized for the crime he committed. He has not even apologized for being in the wrong place at the wrong time since he and his fans want to believe that he was entrapped.

While I am a believer of former prisoners’ complete reintegration into society, and I applaud his complete acceptance and ability to regain his livelihood, the hero-worshipping is not sending the right message to youths.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)