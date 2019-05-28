Zoo animals still being kept in poor conditions

Dear Editor,

Zoos are wonderful facilities erected so that the public can have an opportunity to visit and learn about these exotic creatures which they would not regularly see. They serve as a gateway into bringing animals and people together in order for us to learn more about them and most importantly it serves as a way to protect our endangered species. Guyana’s Zoological Park established in 1952 alongside the well-known Botanical Gardens since 1895 has long been a tourist attraction to many but, Guyana has fallen short in the maintenance of its zoo; having the animals in steel bar enclosures and concrete floors instead of developing a more natural, enclosed environment in which animals could thrive and dwell together freely as if they were in their natural habitat. There is a diverse variety of animals that this country has to offer which you cannot experience anywhere else such as our National Bird (Canje Pheasant) and National Animal (Jaguar) among many others; it is a dreadful sight to see these animals being kept in cages and having little space to move around, play and interact with others of their kind. There are no natural springs or water sources for these animals to drink from or bathe in under the scorching heat of the sun in this tropical region.

A rise in pollution has caused drastic changes in the ecosystem and thus animals are more at risk. Zoos are a safe haven in which animals can be taken care of and special facilities can be made to breed endangered species of which Guyana has around eleven or more species; including birds, reptiles, mammals and amphibians namely: the Akawaio Tree Frog, Black Caiman, Cowfish, Curry Shark, the Giant Otter, just to name a few. These animals can be cared for in suitable facilities where they can be away from threats such as predators, pollution (as was mentioned), parasites, starvation, contraction of deadly illnesses and in some cases deforestation which can all be factors contributing to the extinction of these creatures.

The exhilaration that was once plastered across children’s faces when parents mentioned a trip to the zoo, the bouncing and brimming excitement no longer exists. Most adults as well as kids are disappointed when entering our zoo and witnessing the Manatee pond, thrilled to go towards it in hopes of spotting one of these kind mammals only to be met with a mass overgrowth. The lack of wildlife in cages and the abandoned aquatic centre which once housed an abundance of creatures, most notably the arapaima which was a major attraction, Eels, which are always electrifying to look at, and many others has discouraged both citizens and tourists alike from spending their earnings on visiting this facility. The large cats seem unwell and depressed as they are confined in a concrete jungle and are fed a few times a day with little attention being given to them as they are just under the sun’s rays without any natural trees under which they can be shaded. Generally people would often go to see these large cats, especially the lions, the kings of the jungle, but to their dissatisfaction there is no enclosure showcasing these golden furred beasts anymore.

There has been a lot of talk about improvements being done to the zoo since 2010 to present but no action has been taken. The Minister of Business recently stated that they want to establish a more safari-like facility but hopefully this time action will be taken instead of spewing words and claims every now and again to pacify the public.

Zoos are a place of absolute wonder, a magical and educational experience as we are able to immerse ourselves in their habitats while safely observing them from the outside and having the opportunity to see how these animals live. The needs of these exotic animals are to be met by creating a wildlife experience in their enclosures and with a little hope and action maybe one day the spark and joy of visiting Guyana’s only Zoological Park would once again be at the forefront of a delightful day out.

Yours faithfully,

Danielle Persaud