Dear Editor,
In your letter column on Sunday May 26, 2019 there appears a meme by way of a response authored by Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP. This was in reply to mine of Saturday May 25, 2019. In that letter, he writes in the second paragraph, the following phrase: “annoying creed”. It should be “annoying screed”. I know that it is a lapsus calami on your part, but my friend may not have the gift of recall. In the event that he awakes from his slumber, and on his behalf, I adjure you to make the correction before he throws a conniption.
Yours faithfully,
Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson
Chairman
Guyana Elections Commission
