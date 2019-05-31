Kodi Lee has defied the odds

Dear Editor,

It is stories like Kodi Lee’s that make me want to give every child a chance to live. It’s why I am pro-life.

Kodi, who is blind and has autism, received roaring applause on the first episode of the new season of America’s Got Talent, from the audience as well as the judges.

Kodi can barely say his name, but when he sings he doesn’t miss a beat. His vocal chords are pure, his music is soothing, his voice is mesmerizing. You can’t listen to him sing without crying or becoming overwhelmed by emotions. He is electrifying. I can imagine that when he was born, doctors and others suggested putting him away in an orphanage, saying he will never amount to anything. Kodi has defied the odds. Despite blindness and autism, he has become a superstar.

Editor, the next time a woman thinks about having an abortion, I dare her to listen to Kodi sing and I bet you she will change her mind and keep the baby.

Which leads me to question, how many Kodis have been terminated and how many of them will we never get to hear sing?

I say this to every woman reading this: it’s much better to give up your child for adoption than to have an abortion, even if you say that it’s your body, it’s your choice.

Editor, I encourage you to attach a photograph of Kodi, along with the letter for the readers, and I am encouraging the readers to listen to Kodi sing.

Thank you Kodi’s parents for not having an abortion. When I hear him sing, it takes my breath, pain and sorrows away.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Pantlitz