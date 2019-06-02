Kudos to Education Ministry for focus on sports

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Education must be complimented for their efforts to promote physical activity via sports. Organised sports has many physical, psychological and social, emotional, character building attributes; of course, they also provide opportunities for fun, frolic and friendly competition.

Similar benefits can be derived from activities associated with gardening, carpentry, and simple ‘mechanical’ maintenance (which were ‘staples’ in the curriculum during my school days). Additionally, attention to such activities can enhance the attraction of careers in agriculture and the mechanical trades which our country needs to realise its true and natural potential.

I take this opportunity to remind our leaders in education and government to keep the focus on such activities lest we end up with too many pen and keyboard pushers and too few practitioners for our economic development.

Yours faithfully,

Nowrang Persaud