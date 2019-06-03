Coroner’s inquests will establish much needed check on unbridled power of law enforcement

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force has in the short space of two weeks been engaged in shoot-outs with bandits with similar results, three dead bandits in Black Bush

Polder and three in Norton Street. Given our history of unchecked police action and the allegations made to international human rights bodies of the extra-judicial killing of “400 mainly black youth” that has dogged our international reputation for over a decade, I would like to suggest the enforcement of The Coroners Act (Laws of Guyana Cap 4.03) into every instance of use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. Duty of Coroner: 6. Where an unnatural death is reported or comes to the knowledge of the Coroner, he shall, subject to other provisions of this Act, forthwith cause due investigation to be made as to the cause of that death and, if necessary, hold an inquest, or, if the circumstances so require, shall hold an inquiry.

Editor, I have made previous calls for a comprehensive ‘truth and reconciliation’ type commission to put past actions under scrutiny and bring closure to families of persons killed (justified or not) and to promote healing caused by intellectually authored political mischief, accusations and outright propaganda. As a result, I would like to urge the Attorney General and indeed, the Coalition Government to appoint the much needed Coroners under the Coroners Act, which I must point out was rushed through the National Assembly. In fact, the Attorney General regaled the National Assembly about the need to appoint Coroners immediately. However, two years hence, not a single Coroner has been appointed. Coroner’s Inquests are becoming mandatory in many countries around the world and typically allow a lawyer for the family of the deceased to participate in any law enforcement-involved death. This law has been on our books for many years now, with minimal use of the inquest by coroner to date. An extrajudicial killing is the killing of a person by governmental authorities or individuals without the sanction of any judicial proceeding or legal process, a Coroner’s inquest will establish a much needed check to the unbridled power of law enforcement that presently exists and provide much needed clarity to the people on the issue of justified use of lethal force by law enforcement, regardless of which political party administers our government. The citizens deserve no less.

Yours faithfully,

Robin Singh