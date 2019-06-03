Police force has a lot of explaining to do over events at Agricola accident scene

Dear Editor,

Please permit me, through you, to ask either our Police Commissioner, Traffic Chief, or even our Minister of Public Security a few questions in the light of recent events.

I understand that these are the experts in Law Enforcement and therefore entreat them to feel free to correct any statements herein.

First, is it legal to administer vigilante-style beatings to drivers involved in vehicular accidents?

Second, is it legal to set alight vehicles involved in vehicular accidents?

Third, if the aforementioned acts are illegal, when can we expect the enforcement arm of the law to deal with the perpetrators that beat the truck driver at Agricola and set his truck alight? Has anyone been apprehended?

Fourth, it is my understanding that the Police control an accident scene until any obstacles are removed, as such obstacles create a danger to road users. How then is it possible for a truck in the care of the Police to be set alight?

Fifth, if my understanding that the Police are responsible for ensuring the removal of obstacles and control of the scene is correct, does the Guyana Police Force have measures in place to replace the burnt vehicle?

Sixth, does the Police Force have a responsibility for crowd control at accident scenes? What grade would you give your ranks in this instance?

Seventh, if vigilante behaviour at accident scenes is illegal, and given the particular national attention this matter has received, why, more than 24 hours later, you have not recognized the importance and urgency of a swift condemnation? Isn’t there a saying that silence is assent? What message does this send to the populace?

Gentlemen, please do not take this as an attack, but rather as a friend helping you by forwarding a particular thought process.

I fear that a failure to address this issue now, may normalize dangerous and deviant behaviour.

That is not something you may wish to countenance in this time of a charged political atmosphere, and with an Election due sometime within 18 months.

Yours faithfully,

Learie Barclay