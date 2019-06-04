KN did not publish my reply to the allegation that I misled country on when oil find was known

Dear Editor,

One of the features of our country’s history is the role that the media played in political developments.

On May 31 last, the Kaieteur News story accused me of deliberately misleading the nation in relation to the time that the oil find was known. I had dealt with this issue over and over in comments that I gave to the press whenever I was asked.

After reading the issue of May 31, 2019, I decided to give a more detailed and factual account of what the situation was in relation to oil at the time of the elections of May 2015. At the same time, I took the opportunity to deal with many of the misrepresentations of the regime and its arm, SARA, all of which found prominence in the Kaieteur News. In my statement I made it explicit that neither I, nor the Government that I led, ever misled the public, as the Kaieteur News headlined.

At a minimum I had expected that the Kaieteur News would have published that response. This is in keeping with the principle of the right to reply.

Maybe it was too much to expect.

However, in the June 1 issue of the Kaieteur News I saw a reply to my statement without the statement being published by the newspaper.

This is most unethical and clearly the Kaieteur News seem to be on another smear campaign, in the process distorting the facts, changing the main issue while denying the right to reply.

Is it any wonder that this paper is the most sued newspaper in Guyana? The controllers seem to have no regard for objectivity, truth and balanced reporting.

I am aware that this paper always has an objective when they go after persons and institutions. I wonder what it is that they are after now.

Yours faithfully,

Donald Ramotar

Former President