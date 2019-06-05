Malvinas are an integral part of Argentina’s national territory

Dear Editor,

I am pleased to address you with regards to the Editorial `Chagos Islands’, published on May 26, 2019 in your newspaper, where erroneous statements are made regarding the question of the Malvinas.

In this regard, the Argentine Government wishes to remind that the Malvinas Islands, South Georgias, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, are an integral part of its national territory and were illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is for this reason there exists a sovereignty dispute recognized by the international community through successive United Nations resolutions and declarations of the Organization of American States (OAS) and other forums and international organizations, through which a call has been made to both countries to resume negotiations in order to find, as soon as possible, a peaceful and definitive solution to the dispute, taking into account the interests of the population of the Malvinas Islands.

The question of the Malvinas constitutes a State policy and the full recovery of our sovereignty is a permanent and irrevocable purpose of the Argentine people.

Therefore, the Argentine Government will appreciate the rectification of this publication, since it is contrary to the Declarations adopted by the OAS.

Appreciating the attention that you will be able to give to this request, receive my most sincere gratitude.

Yours faithfully,

Felipe A. Gardella

Ambassador of the Argentine Republic

Editor’s note: The position of this newspaper in relation to the Falkland Islands remains as stated in the editorial of May 26th.