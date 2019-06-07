NIS is worth the sacrifice

Dear Editor,

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) became a financial entity under the Financial Act in September, 1969 under the Forbes Burnham-led People’s National Congress (PNC) government.

I can remember that the opposition, People’s Progressive Party (PPP), under the leadership of Cheddi Jagan, was very critical of this scheme, and party supporters were inclined based on those criticisms, not to become members.

I had started my working life at A. Mazaharally and Sons Sawmill at Supenaam on the Essequibo Coast, just about two years prior to this scheme being implemented, and as an apprentice in the mechanical engineering and welding workshop, my pay envelope could have been referred to as a stipend.

Nevertheless, my NIS contribution was deducted long before I signed for my envelope and I can tell you that some weeks, if the deductions were not made, I may not have paid. But later in my working life— and I have worked several places both in the private and public sector and for many years contributed as a self-employed person—now I can say that the sacrifice was not in vain or the end justified the means.

Of course there are a few people who would say that their record of contribution is not a true reflection of the amount of contributions they had made, and as a result, did not meet the requirement to become pensionable; but one swallow does not make a summer.

A lot of my friends who could have afforded to contribute as a self-employed person and did not, are licking themselves now. I am happy that major steps are being taken under this current administration to ensure that delinquent employers now remit employees’ contributions, and at the same time, educate employees as to how the system works.

I had the cause to visit several regional and branch offices, including the pension office and the head office, and it is fitting that I mention how courteous and efficient the staff are. In this respect, the staff at the Anna Regina Office in Region 2 stand out.

From my observation and readings, apart from the General Manager Ms. Holly Greaves, there are a lot of female regional or branch managers and Heads of Department, including the long serving and experienced Publicity and Public Relations Officer, Ms. Diane Lewis Baxter, who I can say is the most recognisable person in the NIS Department.

It is good to see that the empowerment of our women or gender equity, is practiced or observed, but when all is said and done, the National Insurance Scheme is too important to fail, and taking into consideration the thousands of pensioners and also those who are receiving Survival Benefits, it is the bounden duty of the government of the day, to do all that is possible, not only for the survival of the Scheme, but for those of us who so heavily depend on it to receive adequate benefits.

Yours faithfully,

Archie W. Cordis

NIS Pensioner