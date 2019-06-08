Dear Editor,

Reference is being made to Frederick Kissoon’s letter `UG unions have a moral obligation to debunk Lewis’s statement on my involvement’ (SN 7th June 2019). It was with great surprise Freddie’s response was void of his promise, in his letter of 4th June, that “When the facts are given to readers, Lewis’ betrayal of priceless trade union principles will be on show.” I challenged him on 6th June to put in the public what he knows about my performance but he has failed to do so. Clearly, much ado about nothing. Those whom he has misled to believe his lies as facts would obviously be disappointed the academic could not provide the evidence.

This is to let Freddie be aware that I have nothing in my professional career to be ashamed of for the principles I advocate inform my decision-making. In my professional life it is about permanent interest not permanent friends. This permanent interest is driven by long held conventions and time-honoured principles. This is why I sometimes experience problems with those who don’t understand my allegiance. And even if someone were to say negative things about me, it would not be surprising because in this world everyone will never be pleased, regardless of your best efforts. What is most important is that you have given your best effort for the common good.

As a trade unionist I seek opportunities for negotiation as a means of resolution of conflict. But also being a trade unionist has prepared me well to struggle not only against injustices but also have an eye for those who seek to disrupt institution, organisation and society with no good reason other than to be the top dog, for the common good never drives them only their self-serving interest.

The present industrial situation at the University of Guyana is one of unease and Kissoon is playing a role in it, whether directly or indirectly, through the media. Today I am not surprised where he now makes reference to a document delivered by me at a meeting held on Tuesday 4th June between the University of Guyana unions and the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC). Said document proposed a number of positions to be considered, added to and a final agreement reached on a joint statement for the public.

Notably, the document proposed that, “The parties have agreed from henceforth they commit themselves to make no public statement that can prejudice future negotiations which can realise improved conditions and benefits for workers, the delivery of effective education for the citizenry, and confidence in the University of Guyana.” It is not surprising that the captain of chaos sees “perversity” in what is intended to be a work in progress to bring about understanding and a way forward.

Obviously this academic cannot appreciate the spirit and the intent behind a call for an agreement of taking the conflict out of the public domain, which as evident over the last few days allows for creating a more acrimonious environment that does not serve any of the actors well. There are those amongst us who seek to benefit and take advantage of the environment being created, and Freddie is one such as evident in his nasty little pieces on the issue.

He is using the media to divide the trade union movement and University of Guyana all for his own purpose. Now, having been exposed, he wants to engage in puppetry with the unions calling on them to lend validity to claim that lacks same. And he does this openly in the eyes of the public. If he can so publicly attempt to manipulate the unions on his behalf to prove his point one is not left to wonder what this mischief maker will not engage in behind the scenes.

His professed claim that he cares about the state of the university is all hype to justify using the media to execute his perverted acts. Were he genuinely concerned, and as an academic, he could have at least risen to the level of the Guyana Consumers Association’s piece (KN 2nd June, 2019). But he has no such interest in that level of hard work and analyses. And he who has no moral authority to speak about society’s morality, having played a significant role in the degeneracy, wants to give the impression there is sincerity in his crocodile tears that “Guyana is certainly going through a moral crisis.”

As a public figure there exists no aversion being held to a higher standard and having to account for my performance based on the rules of my organisation, the principles of trade unionism, acceptable societal norms, the Constitution and Laws of Guyana. And though I recognise that even with putting my best foot forward and giving of my best efforts, same will not please everyone, I will not sit silent and let anyone destroy what I have worked hard to build, adhere to nor my reputation. Freddie shall not escape being held to account by me.

Yours faithfully,

Lincoln Lewis