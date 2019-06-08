Terrible choice of words by Mr Lucas

Dear Editor,

In a recent news report by Newsroom, Chairman of the GPL, Rawle Lucas, in reference to the blackouts, stated, “This is one child we must kill, I know people don’t like to murder but that one we have to end”.

The awful choice of words by the GPL Chairman seems to have flown under the radar as the Guyana media has almost no mention of it, social media is undisturbed by it and not a peep from children advocates and activists in Guyana. However, a number of social activists – individuals and groups – are extremely perturbed by the utter lack of sensitivity displayed by the GPL Chairman and we call on that gentleman to issue a public apology to Guyana’s children and parents.

Yours faithfully,

Annan Boodram

The Caribbean Voice