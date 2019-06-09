Funds for house-to-house registration could be better spent on improving the road network

Dear Editor,

$4.3 billion being spent for registration when less costly methods may exist for ensuring all Guyanese eligible to vote can do so, is in my opinion, a wanton waste of Guyana’s finances.

Money which could be better spent to save the lives of our children from being crushed on our congested roadways. So much money for delaying the elections which could be better used to build that second major road on the East Bank. For a modern overpass system from the Demerara bridge to allow for relief from the congestion at the junction to the bridge. For overhead walkways and lighting of the pedestrian crossings so that our people do not have to risk their lives running across the East Bank highway.

Ambulances are sometimes stuck in the traffic with their sirens wailing pitifully while the sick person inside has to wait, pray and hope. Politicians are not affected as their entourages roar through traffic at breakneck speed, with outriders waving traffic to pull over. It’s a miracle persons are not killed by this maniacal phenomena.

The escorted politician is comfortable and is oblivious to the suffering of the public. $4.3 billion being spent despite the advice to the contrary of a young attorney of excellence. This is the kind of attorney who needs to enter into a political career. So that she can use her conscience courageously for the good of our country and stand up to abusive men who are unwise and appear to have their priorities misplaced.

Money should be spent wisely. What sense is it to re-register persons already holding valid Citizen ID cards? Persons should be employed to register new eligible voters and for validation of current registered persons by an online registration process. I believe that funding for a modern process of registration could be supported by the EU or USA. If we can do this and save billions, we can have our relief roads. When the bypass or second major road is built on the East Bank, it should be named after Ciara Benjamin, who was the victim of a horrendous accident on a dangerous road system which currently exists in our beloved Guyana. Priority must be for the safety of our people.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Davendra Sharma