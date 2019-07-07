Police must bring murderers of Aaron Latchman and his daughter to justice

Dear Editor,

I was at the Mosque when I received a phone call that Mr. Aaron Latchman and his daughter Ms. Arianna Latchman had been robbed and killed by bandits. I couldn’t hold my composure, I had to sit, I became speechless for few minutes as anger and outrage overtook me. The breadwinner of another family has been taken away! My mind raced to many events and conversations I have had with the gentleman.

This was a dirt-poor lad who left the shores of Essequibo to seek a better life in Georgetown. He worked hard, he took risks to improve his life and the life of his family and his relations back home in Essequibo. The same day of his demise he did a transaction with my Cambio. Mr. Aaron was well known to everyone in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market and the surrounding environs. Everyone had high praises and respect for him. They all classified him as a man with high integrity.

This gruesome, senseless death of Aaron and his young daughter will create tremendous hardship on his bereaved wife and daughter and the extended family. The surviving wife and daughter need counselling, security and social support from everyone.

I, like so many others echo the call on the Police department to work assiduously to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have lost a good friend and an ambitious young lady.

May their souls rest in peace; as I extend my deepest sympathy to Mrs Latchman and her daughter and the entire family.

May the mercy of God-Almighty be with you at this overwhelming, testing time.

Yours faithfully,

Nazar Mohamed

Mohamed’s Enterprise