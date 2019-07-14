It is time to add the medical perspective to the marijuana conversation

Dear Editor,

It was reported that the cabinet issued a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found with up to 30 grams of marijuana in their possession, by an amendment to the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 1988. The amendment will remove the requirements for imprisonment for anyone found in possession of cannabis and further addresses the issue of what quantity of cannabis attracts jail time, however the offence would be still punishable by fines and community service. Some say this move was long overdue, and some say it is not enough.

It is time to add the medical perspective to the conversation, focusing on the mental and physical health related issues surrounding this controversial plant. The scientific studies on the benefits of the extracts; tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidol (CBD) contained in this plant lends to the argument for the regulated growth, processing and administration under the purview of licensed professionals. THC creates the mind-altering “high” when smoked or cooked, CBD however it is not psychoactive meaning that it does not change a person’s state of mind and is the main component in medical marijuana products. The studies into CBD use in chronic pain management, insomnia, epilepsy, inflammation caused by arthritis and the nausea experienced from cancer treatment are well documented.

The medical perspective in certain circles is that the extracts should be treated like any other pharmaceutical product, and even given preference over the more addictive opioids such as morphine, used widely in Guyana. A physician can assess based on medical history which patient, and ailments are appropriate to receive these extracts and at what dosage and route of administration. Ingestion and topical application should be promoted as an alternative to smoking, which in itself is harmful to the body due to ash and harmful compounds being deposited into the lung. Local drug manufacturers can be partners in this initiative and maintain strict rules on the control of growth, distribution and labelling to prevent companies from making the products attractive to young people. Marijuana use is more widespread than most would admit and many are incapable of controlling the psychoactive effect of the chemicals within, leaving the psychiatrists to shoulder the task of managing the resultant psychosis. Here is where control by the use of prescriptions and regulated dispensaries would come into play.

The economic benefits from taxes, and jobs can be argued by the economists. The farmers and botanists can speak on the fact that industrial hemp is an extremely different strain of the same cannabis sativa plant, that has been bred over thousands of years to have entirely different purposes and contains negligible amounts of the psychoactive chemicals. The legal minds and social workers can speak on the costs and negative effects of jail time on individuals and families. What is needed is public consultation driven by qualified persons in each area so we are not left behind in this worldwide movement.

Yours faithfully,

R.A. Williams