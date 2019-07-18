Unconscionable compensation to families of Linden martyrs should be improved

Dear Editor,

Today, 18th July marks eight years since three innocent Lindeners lost their lives in a peaceful protest, dubbed the People’s struggle against the then PPP/C Administration’s intent to forcibly impose additional hardship on an already deprived, marginalized and impoverished community.

We did what we do, we united and fought for what we believe and won.

That victory however came with the ultimate sacrifice that resulted in the death of three young men in the prime of their youth and full of life and promise of a future denied at the hands of the State, governed by the then PPP/C government.

This was a dark time in our community’s history, the most heinous, monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane act of terrorism to have been committed on so many people at the same time and in the same space in our country’s history. Shooting live rounds and tear gas at innocent protesters who were engaged in a peaceful protest for betterment for their families and community.

This terrorist act had certainly left many invisible, deep rooted scars etched in the hearts, and memories of surviving loved ones, friends and by extension fellow Lindeners.

The designated site at Wismar/ Mackenzie Bridge where this memorial event usually takes place and rightfully so, is a marker of our past and a solemn gathering place, a place to honour and remember those innocent family members, friends, neighbours and fellow human beings who died in one of the most gruesome act at the hands of the State.

I’m most convinced and persuaded that family and other surviving residents and friends of those who suffered from this dastardly act, would be pleased that this symbolic remembrance ceremony is continuing and will continue to be a constant feature in this community with each passing year.

Editor, it would be remiss of me if I failed to say, it was the PNCR, the RDC and fellow Lindeners who diligently kept this symbolic activity a yearly feature in our community for it is important for us not to forget, because it is by remembering that such an act will never be accepted. It is hoped it will never be repeated.

In recognition of this tragedy I’m happy that the APNU+AFC Government under the leadership of President David Granger has provided the RDC with resources to put at the designated site a monument in memory of those lost souls.

In conclusion, I vehemently hold the view that no monetary value can be placed on one’s life but an act of respect for such lives lost can be measured by acts of kindness and consideration. I therefore ask that the disgraceful and unconscionable compensation provided to the families of the Linden martyrs by the previous PPP/C administration be given a new look by the people’s government.

Long live the memories of our local heroes.

Yours faithfully,

Jermaine Figueira

Member of Parliament

Region Ten