UG continues to make great impact on provision of trained manpower for public schools

Dear Editor,

I note that the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) published on its website its Preliminary Appointment Notice on June 21, and its Final Appointment Notice on July 17. The full list makes interesting reading, and I expect that both here and in the diaspora the TSC website will be checked in great detail to see who got what job.

Of the 96 appointments made to headships, 69 or 71% of them are University graduates. It is still possible, too, to head a primary school or a small secondary school without being a University graduate as the Table immediately below shows.

Source: Teaching Service Commission website.

Further, the TSC indicates on its website that it proposes to make some 134 appointments of Deputy Heads (37) and Senior Masters/Senior Mistresses (97) in the Primary and Secondary schools within its jurisdiction. The statistics suggest that 80 of the 97 SMs (82%) and all 37 of the Deputies (100%) are University graduates, as in the Table below. The TSC Vacancy Notice of February 08 this year had listed – perhaps unusually – no vacancies for Senior Masters/Senior Mistresses in Nursery schools. There is no post of Deputy in a Nursery school.

Source: Teaching Service Commission website.

It seems that despite the brain drain, the University of Guyana continues to make a great impact on the provision of trained manpower to function at supervisory levels in the schools in the public education service under TSC control.

Yours faithfully,

George N. Cave