Dear Editor,

Whatever transpired during the meeting between former President Jagdeo and President Granger behind closed doors and deciding on a new head for GECOM, I am happy like they both are that we have finally gotten over that hurdle towards elections 2019.

Welcome aboard Justice Claudette Singh.

Come August 1, 2019 for the Emancipation celebration at the National Park, it is my expectation that both major party members and all other contesting parties for the general elections grace the occasion as well behaved politicians in front of the international representatives/community based in Guyana.

This occasion is more or less the last one where the general public would meet and gather as one people, one nation, one destiny and an opportunity for a public interaction with all contesting candidates for elections.

I dare say to the general public, we will all be part of the mother of all elections in 2019 and let us exercise our right in going to the polls and live as decent neighbours. Don’t allow politicians to confuse our mindsets with their campaigning messages of half truths, lies, deceit etc.

Allow them to talk, listen, observe, smile and return home safely and respect whichever party becomes the elected government of the day.

Yours faithfully,

T. Pemberton