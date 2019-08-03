NIS claim cannot be processed as GuySuCo has not paid in my contributions

Dear Editor,

I am forced to write this letter because of the fact that I am hurt, disappointed and bewildered at the actions of my employer, GuySuCo.

I have been employed by GuySuCo for a number of years. Recently I was hospitalised and made a claim at NIS for my benefits. However, to my shock and utter dismay I was informed that despite my pay slip reflecting regular NIS deductions GuySuCo has not paid contributions for myself and a number of other persons (this was confirmed by other persons) for some years.

Editor this is certainly inhumane, disrespectful and unprofessional that employees’ NIS deductions are being deducted by GuySuCo but not remitted to NIS as they would have trusted their employer to do the right thing. I was forced to seek some money elsewhere as I am not a rich person and therefore needed the money urgently to assist me with my medical challenges.

Editor I firmly believe that the management of GuySuCo owes the general public an explanation and more so their hardworking employees who have not had their NIS contributions remitted, while NIS should come clean and disclose how much GuySuCo owes on their contributions.

This is very important as I along with two other employees sat for almost an entire day seeking answers and trying to get our benefits until we were told unfortunately that GuySuCo has not paid in years. Therefore, our contributions were affected.

Editor is this right? Is this the way that GuySuCo which is considered one of the main employers here in Guyana intends to treat its workers, who continue to give of their best despite the continued challenges and difficulties that face the company? Is this the good life that President Granger had promised us when GuySuCo seems to be above the law? Is this how we as simple and poor employees in many instances are expected to continue living?

I don’t think that what has occurred with my NIS and a few others’ who I am aware of is right and am therefore calling on GuySuCo to rectify this unfortunate situation so that employees can feel a sense of confidence that should anything happen to them that they can benefit from contributions that they have made to NIS.

I must say that the manner how I was treated by the NIS employees was very professional and comforting to some extent. However, despite their assurances that everything would be alright and their seemingly genuine desire in seeking to address my issues, while informing me that I should seek answers from GuySuCo for my missing contributions, I firmly believe that His Excellency, President Granger should look into this immediately as I firmly believe that any employer who makes deductions of NIS contributions and fails to remit it, should face some form of discipline and or penalty as this is highly dishonest and unprofessional to say the least.

It is therefore my urgent request that GuySuCo remit my contributions so that I can get what rightly belongs to me.

Editor I sincerely trust that your media house would seek to follow this matter as I have been reliably informed that the monies owed by GuySuCo to the NIS is in the vicinity of millions and many other affected employees have been seeking answers without any success.

I therefore call on the responsible and investigative journalists here in Guyana to help in having this matter exposed so that immediate resolution can be garnered through the publication of articles and or news items.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)