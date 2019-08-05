Guyana should seek expert guidance on underground mining

Dear Editor,

In April last, there was a report in the media that Guyana Goldfields Inc announced that it will be embarking on deep underground mining at its Aurora mine. The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency are the two institutions which are charged with protecting the country’s mining safety and Environmental and Ecological interests.

Deep underground mining has never been done in Guyana and neither of the two institutions charged with protecting the country’s interest has the required expertise to do this. In South Africa where underground mining is done, many miners have died in their work situations or have had their health seriously impaired.

We would strongly advise that the Government of Guyana urgently seek the assistance of South Africa and Britain where there had been a tradition of underground coal mining. These countries would be able to give guidance on how to protect the safety of the workers and the Environment in underground mining. Please act immediately before it is too late.



Paul Validum Ramlochan