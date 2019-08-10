CJIA Airport Runway Lighting System experienced failure on Thursday

Dear Editor,

The Management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) wishes to inform the general public that on Thursday evening at approximately 23:30 hours the Airport Runway Lighting System experienced a failure due to a slack cable connection. This temporary cable was installed to facilitate the works currently taking place on the extended section of the north-eastern runway.

The portable runway lights were immediately deployed along the entire length of the runway and facilitated the departure of Suriname Airways at 12:12 hrs.

Caribbean Airlines flight BW 605 arrived from Port of Spain and landed at 02:12 hour. These portable runway lights comply with ICAO standards.

The main runway lighting system has since been repaired.

Yours faithfully,

Krest Cummings

Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure