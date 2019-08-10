Dear Editor,

It is unfortunate that the Haitians, Cubans and Venezuelans who have been entering Guyana in large numbers have become pawns in the country’s politics. These individuals are escaping poverty and repression but because of Guyana’s past history with rigged elections by the PNC, now the dominant partner in the government, their arrival is viewed with concern and suspicion by some Guyanese.

The present may now be haunted by the past. Freddie Kissoon, Kaieteur News columnist who is no friend of the PPP and who is well informed on Guyana’s politics, in his July 16, 2019 column “President Granger is violating the constitution” writes “This columnist has opined in private emails and in his columns that Guyana is heading for instability. I repeat my fear here which I will not be fearful in asserting – Guyana is about to atavistically return to the seventies of rigged elections.”

Centuries ago, preeminent English playwright, William Shakespeare, informed us “What’s past is prologue” meaning that history sets the context for the present. Archival documents of the US Department of State,

(https://2001-2009.state.gov/r/pa/ho/frus/johnsonlb/xxxii/44659.htm) may now help to understand the apprehension regarding the influx of these foreigners. These documents show that in the past the PNC considered using Caribbean islanders to rig the 1968 election. The following extracts are informative:

September 16, 1965 – Telegram From the Consulate General in British Guiana to the Department of State

“Had long and useful discussion with Burnham evening September 15 lasting until well after midnight… Opportunity arose early in conversation to seek determine how he views central problem of assuring re-election in 1968. It is clear that he prefers to hope that significant fraction Indians can be won over to his party or to one he can work with. If, however, it appears that such development not occurring he then strongly favors program for importation West Indian Negroes and while conceding there would be practical problems, believes they could be overcome. If such program not possible, I gather he would be willing consider such ideas as unitary statehood with Barbados or, conceivably, disenfranchisement of illiterates. He finds such thoughts very distasteful but believe he would do so if convinced there is no other way to survive politically against PPP.”

July 15, 1966 – Telegram From the Ambassador to Guyana (Carlson) to the Department of State

“ Prime Minister Burnham is reasonably convinced that West Indian (Negro) immigration might well solve his electoral problem… he has entertained the possibility of putting together some form of unitary state with Barbados or Antigua, or one or several of the smaller islands. (Burnham told the U.S. Ambassador on July 4th that Grenada and St. Lucia had recently expressed an interest in merging with Guyana 927 Guyana.)

August 4, 1966 – Letter From the Ambassador to Guyana (Carlson) to the Assistant Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs (Gordon)

“I thought you would be interested in the Prime Minister’s brief confidential summary to me of the topics discussed with the President privately… Burnham related to the President the idea of migration from the over-populated British West Indian islands to Guyana and the needed electoral benefit to the Burnham administration. The President’s subsequent inquiry to you as to whether we are “on top” of this idea has been interpreted as a very significant indication of the President’s sympathetic attitude toward it.”

December 7, 1967 – Special National Intelligence Estimate

“Burnham, whose coalition with the small, conservative United Force (UF) has always been fragile, /2/is working on various schemes to enlarge the Negro vote. He will try to obtain a substantial number of absentee votes from Negro Guyanese residing abroad. Beyond this, he is exploring means to merge Guyana with one or another Caribbean island (most likely St. Vincent) /3/ so as to increase the proportion of Negro voters”.

June 5, 1968 – Memorandum Prepared for the 303 Committee

“… representatives met with Prime Minister Forbes Burnham in late April to discuss operational matters related to the electoral campaign. At this meeting Burnham stated unequivocally that he plans to conduct the registration and voting in such a manner that the PNC will emerge with an absolute majority in the Guyana National Assembly. Burnham said that he will never again allow the life of his government to depend upon his coalition partner Peter d’Aguiar and that if the voting should turn out in such a manner that he could not form a government without the help of d’Aguiar, he would refuse to form a government. Burnham said that he plans to register 17, 18, 19 and 20 year old PNC adherents (minimum voting age is 21 years) to make up part of the vote he needs and will direct his campaign in such a way as to attract enough additional East Indian voters to put the PNC approximately on a par with the PPP in Guyana.”

Based on the preceding and the Government’s determination for House to House registration, one can understand the concerns over the influx of the Cubans, Venezuelans, and Haitians. Hopefully, Madam Justice Claudette Singh, the new Chairperson whose appointment was supported by both the Leader of the Opposition and the President, will be able to restore confidence in GECOM and the electoral process, and ensure a free and fair election.

Yours faithfully,

Harry Hergash