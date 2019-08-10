Dr Khemraj has not responded to my email about his column

Dear Editor,

Hereunder is a letter to Dr. Tarron Khemraj on his article in SN of Sunday July 14. I have not received a response or acknowledgement. The email was sent to the address he provides at the end of each of his columns. So I thought the purpose was for readers to contact him.

This is my second email to him. The first was sent at least about 6 months ago. I received no response to that either.

I suggest that you ask your contributors to stop including email addresses if they would not answer mails.

I ask that you publish both my letter below and this query so that other readers can be aware that he does not respond and so they can come to their own conclusions as to the purpose of his columns.

F. Collins

You claim that “One can become a billionaire in Guyana dollars in a short time if one has political access and becomes the sole importer of a good. This would be an example of earning rents by gaining the monopoly right from a politician.”

Since there are in these days myriad products available from for importation and sale, quite unlike the days when there were commission agents for everything, the opportunity for profit appears to me limited only by the would be importer’s business acumen and the demand for the product.

Again, for example, I know people who have imported vehicles from Japan privately. The only time the authorities get involved is when they notice that the individual has crossed the line between a self-supplying importer and an importing business.

I would expect the same applies to everything between Whiz and Phensic to motor vehicles.

Can you please provide more detail on your claim?

