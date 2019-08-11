Concerned that some migrants subverting system and treating Guyanese as second class citizens

Dear Editor,

Following my letter last fortnight confronting a crusade to stir up xenophobia against Haitian migrants by some irresponsible, opportunistic antagonists, I was heartened by the overwhelming condemnation against those behind the attacks on Haitians. The concurrent awareness, understanding and growing support towards the Haitian migrants realised appreciable empathy and solidarity from rational sections of civil society, individuals, and the government of Guyana.

Let us for a moment redirect our focus to another growing and even more populous group of migrants attracted to Guyana, the Latinos. Some months ago, I wrote about an ongoing racket by some business places where illegal cambio operations are conducted with a select group of non-Guyanese Spanish speaking migrants. It is fair to say that there may also be evasion of taxes and money laundering practices within that circle. I provided highlights about a certain store in Robb Street where only foreign Spanish speaking nationals are allowed to visit and make purchases. It is alleged that purchases at a particular store is done solely in large sums of US dollars, while the store is not even so licensed to trade. I believe it is a grand racket. Since highlighting that matter, I have had an unappreciable experience with key persons at the Guyana Revenue Authority, something which I intend to address in due course.

There is also another ongoing racket within the public health system. At the Cheddi Jagan Dental School, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and some other health facilities, the Spanish speaking doctors are usurping their roles by allowing Spanish speaking patients to have direct access and preferential treatment, while native Guyanese are made to wait and toe the lines.

One example at the GPHC is where one doctor habitually encourages Spanish speaking patients to breach hospital protocols by accessing her directly, a practice that often leave Guyanese patients waiting as if second class citizens in their own country.

These are real acts of a subtle overrun and subversion of systems in our country by persons whom we embrace but pose a real threat to Guyana that is incomparable to the presence of the mostly transiting Haitians.

Yours faithfully,

Orette Cutting