Comply with anti-laundering rules

Dear Editor,

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown is an elected group of representatives that should be considered as a major stakeholder in the City of Georgetown.

As mayor I have been observing many socioeconomic ills in society today, this caused me to look at issues from a vantage point using the stakeholder theory; which speaks of our duty as a major player, maximizing the interest of stakeholders and shareholders in a way that is still permitted by law and social values.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Act of 2009, provides for the establishment and management of a financial intelligence unit; to provide for the unlawful proceeds of all serious offences to be identified, traced, frozen, seized and forfeited to provide for comprehensive powers for the prosecution of money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crimes. I beseech you to get onboard as it affects everyone, such effects are lasting and a detriment to our economy.

You are encouraged to have regularized business, which includes registration of your business, the payments of rates and necessary taxes. So that proper documentation is there as your source of income, staying within the ambits of the law.

Yours faithfully,

Pandit Ubraj Narine

Mayor of Georgetown