We urge gov’t to seriously reconsider position and name an election date

Dear Editor,

In light of David Granger’s decision not to honour our Constitution and name a date for elections, we are of the opinion that he and his coalition should consider the following responses available to us as a people before they embark on any path that is doomed to fail in the first instance, and leave his political party without the capital to recover at the polls.

Some measures available to us as a people are:

1. Our commercial banks could advise the coalition administration that after a specified date they will not any process any financial transactions of government other than payments of the salaries of public servants.

2. His decision not to honour the constitution should be the basis to consider that Mr. Granger has lost his ability to reason, and as such is unfit to govern.

3. Other civil society organizations could adopt other non-cooperation positions which do not erode our stability.

Once again, we condemn the coalition’s current stance. We urge them to seriously reconsider their position in light of this new information, and name a date for elections.

Yours faithfully,

Craig Sylvester,

Party Leader & Presidential

Candidate,

Democratic National Congress