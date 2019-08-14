Shouldn’t these pronouncements have been made by Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Dear Editor,

There were those of us who observed, and much appreciated, two submissions in SN of recent weeks by Carl Greenidge, each explicating on a related issue affecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, there was no indication of the official capacity (if any) in which he would have spoken.

In the meantime, we could not help speculating whether the pronouncements should not have been made more appropriately by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and therefore how soon we can look forward to such articulation?

Yours faithfully,

E.B. John